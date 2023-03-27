Jeremy Renner shares major development after snowplow accident

Reno, Nevada - Actor Jeremy Renner shared a clip of himself walking for the first time on social media as he continues to recover from a traumatic injury.

Renner seems to be well on the road to recovery, as his most recent update on Twitter shows a clip of him confidently walking on a treadmill.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he shared.

Back in January, Renner was left in critical condition after he was crushed under a Pistenbully snowplow that he was using to tow his nephew's truck after a snowstorm.

The Hawkeye star was rushed to a local hospital, where he stayed for over two weeks as he recovered from 30 broken bones.

He has since been in rehabilitation, giving sporadic updates on social media about his condition and recovery, and maintaining an optimistic outlook as his fans cheer him on.

The actor has also been regularly promoting his other projects, including season two of the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingston, and the upcoming Disney+ show Rennervations, which airs on April 12.