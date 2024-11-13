John Krasinski named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive": "really raised the bar for me"

Los Angeles, California - The Office star John Krasinski has won the coveted title of "Sexiest Man Alive," but does the internet agree?

John Krasinski is this year's "Sexiest Man Alive," per People Magazine. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

People Magazine has dubbed the 45-year-old actor as this year's "sexiest man," and per Krasinski, the honor was completely unexpected.

The filmmaker told the outlet that he had an "immediate blackout" over the news, sharing, "Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

Krasinski also revealed that there was "a lot of joy" in telling his wife Emily Blunt about the honor, adding that the British star planned to "wallpaper their house" with the cover.