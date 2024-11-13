John Krasinski named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive": "really raised the bar for me"
Los Angeles, California - The Office star John Krasinski has won the coveted title of "Sexiest Man Alive," but does the internet agree?
People Magazine has dubbed the 45-year-old actor as this year's "sexiest man," and per Krasinski, the honor was completely unexpected.
The filmmaker told the outlet that he had an "immediate blackout" over the news, sharing, "Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."
Krasinski also revealed that there was "a lot of joy" in telling his wife Emily Blunt about the honor, adding that the British star planned to "wallpaper their house" with the cover.
Fans are divided over John Krasinski winning "sexiest man alive"
The A Quiet Place actor joked that his new title won't change much around his home, adding, "I think it's going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home.'"
Following the announcement, fans have given divided reactions over the choice on X.
One fan tweeted, "Idk about everyone else but i am very much pleased with John Krasinski as Sexiest Man Alive 2024."
But another user argued, "Dear @people magazine, are you outta your freaking minds? John Krasinski over Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal, Hugh Jackman, Sebastian Stan, Ryan Gosling and THE LIST GOES ON!"
What do you think of People Magazine's choice for this year's "Sexiest Man Alive?" Did they get it right and, if not, who would you have picked instead?
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP