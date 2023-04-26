John Stamos reveals why he had the Olsen twins fired on Full House

Los Angeles, California - John Stamos has revealed he once tried to get his co- stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from their joint role as Michelle Tanner in the hit sitcom Full House.

From 1987 to 1995, the Olsen twins (36) took turns on Full House playing the role of the youngest daughter in the Tanner family.

Little Michelle's favorite uncle? Jesse Katsopolis, played by Stamos.

But for the actor, working with the 11-month-old twins was anything but easy at first.

The 59-year-old confessed in the Good Guys podcast that he once tried to get the two fired.

"Okay, we’re doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny’s gone and said, 'Take care of the kids.' 'Yeah, we got it. We got it,'" Stamos recalled.

"So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs, and we take her in the kitchen, and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there…and so did I."

"I couldn’t deal with it," he continued. "I said, 'This is not going to work.' And so they got rid of them."

The Olsens were then replaced with two red-headed children, but Stamos still wasn't satisfied.

"I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive," he expressed. "It was only a few days, and I said, 'Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.'"