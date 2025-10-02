Justin Baldoni sued by The New York Times after big loss in Blake Lively battle
Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's legal war with his co-star Blake Lively just got messier with this latest twist!
People reported Thursday that the actor-director's production company, Wayfarer Studios LLC, is being sued by The New York Times over costs associated with his since-dismissed lawsuit against the outlet.
The complaint, per the site, is "to recover costs, fees, and expenses incurred by The Times in the defense of a defamation action brought by Wayfarer and parties associated with" Baldoni's studio.
The Times is reportedly seeking "compensatory and punitive damages against plaintiffs who, like Wayfarer, commence or continue meritless legal claims for the purpose of 'harassing, intimidating, punishing or otherwise maliciously inhibiting the free exercise of speech'."
The paper, which cited the state's anti-SLAPP law, alleged that the costs were at least $150,000.
Baldoni and Lively are still embroiled in a nasty legal war over the Gossip Girl alum's sexual harassment and retaliatory claims against him, which were first filed last December.
Justin Baldoni "refuses" to cave into lawsuit amid Blake Lively war
The 41-year-old sued the Times for $250 million in damages in January, but the claim was tossed by a judge in June, along with his defamation $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Still, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman has hit back at the latest filing, "Win, lose, or draw, we refuse to cave to power brokers even in the face of seemingly impossible odds. We continue to stand tall for a reason: the pursuit of truth, in the face of giants."
Freedman added, "Our unwillingness to compromise our values, no matter the odds or the outcome, reflects a simple conviction that standing up for the truth and what is right matters. If the current laws protect legacy media in this manner, perhaps it's up to us to ignite that change."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Everett Collection