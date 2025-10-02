Justin Baldoni sued by The New York Times after big loss in Blake Lively battle

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's legal war with his co- star Blake Lively just got messier with this latest twist!

Justin Baldoni's (r.) production company is being sued by The New York Times amid his heated Blake Lively legal war. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Everett Collection

People reported Thursday that the actor-director's production company, Wayfarer Studios LLC, is being sued by The New York Times over costs associated with his since-dismissed lawsuit against the outlet.

The complaint, per the site, is "to recover costs, fees, and expenses incurred by The Times in the defense of a defamation action brought by Wayfarer and parties associated with" Baldoni's studio.

The Times is reportedly seeking "compensatory and punitive damages against plaintiffs who, like Wayfarer, commence or continue meritless legal claims for the purpose of 'harassing, intimidating, punishing or otherwise maliciously inhibiting the free exercise of speech'."

The paper, which cited the state's anti-SLAPP law, alleged that the costs were at least $150,000.

Baldoni and Lively are still embroiled in a nasty legal war over the Gossip Girl alum's sexual harassment and retaliatory claims against him, which were first filed last December.