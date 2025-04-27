Justin Bieber mourns his grandfather's death: "I can't wait to see u again soon in heaven"
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber just revealed that his grandfather Bruce Dale has sadly passed away.
On Saturday, the two-time Grammy-winning artist paid tribute to his late "Papa" in a touching Instagram tribute.
Justin shared an image of himself with his maternal grandfather from 2009, beginning in the caption, "Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!"
He continued, "I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me."
"Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan... for enduring all of my grandpa's heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao," the Ghost singer wrote.
"My grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s**ts."
Justin Bieber reflects on his relationship with late grandfather
Justin added, "I can't wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao."
He concluded the post by saying, "I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."
The Peaches singer also shared a sweet video from his baby years with his grandfather, writing, "I love you papa I love you and miss you forever."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/justinbieber