Justin Bieber reflects on "forgiveness" and faith in emotional new post
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber made another emotional Instagram post where he opened up about his faith.
The 31-year-old artist's Tuesday post featured back-to-back, up-close selfies, where he shared with followers that he was "grateful" for forgiveness.
The two-time Grammy winner captioned the post, "grateful for a new day. grateful for Jesus. he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love. that I truly don't deserve."
He added, "so grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously. Wouldn't be able to get thru the day without his love. It meets me at my lowest."
Justin continued his reflection by sharing a screenshot of the post on his IG story set to the song Lord Do It For Me by Zacadi Cortez.
The pop star has been concerning some fans with his candid confessions as of late, but it would seem that Justin has been happy being more open with his followers.
Besides, the Baby hitmaker's posts haven't all been about his feelings – Justin recently heated up the internet when he dropped images of himself letting his "swag" drip in nothing but a pair of white boxers!
