Justin Bieber reflects on "forgiveness" and faith in emotional new post

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber made another emotional Instagram post where he opened up about his faith .

Justin Bieber shared his gratitude for his faith and forgiveness in a new Instagram post. © Screenshot/Instagram/@lilbieber

The 31-year-old artist's Tuesday post featured back-to-back, up-close selfies, where he shared with followers that he was "grateful" for forgiveness.

The two-time Grammy winner captioned the post, "grateful for a new day. grateful for Jesus. he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love. that I truly don't deserve."

He added, "so grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously. Wouldn't be able to get thru the day without his love. It meets me at my lowest."

Justin continued his reflection by sharing a screenshot of the post on his IG story set to the song Lord Do It For Me by Zacadi Cortez.

The pop star has been concerning some fans with his candid confessions as of late, but it would seem that Justin has been happy being more open with his followers.