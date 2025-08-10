Justin Bieber leaves little to the imagination in spicy new snaps

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber got very comfortable in his skin in his newest Instagram snaps!

Justin Bieber bared his skin in new Instagram snaps after dropping his album, SWAG. © Screenshot/Instagram/@lilbieber

The 31-year-old singer has been letting his "swag" drip ever since he dropped his surprise seventh studio album, per the latest images that he shared on his IG.

The weekend post featured two images of Justin wearing nothing but a pair of white underwear and black combat boots while baring his chest tattoos.

More pics showed the Biebs on a floaty as he hung out with some friends in a lake.

Meanwhile, in a more family-friendly post, the Daises hitmaker dropped a look at his family life with his son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with his wife, Hailey.

Justin's pics showed the father-son duo smiling while sweetly snuggling on the couch and the Grammy winner kissing the 11-month-old on the head.