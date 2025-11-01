Justin Bieber talks openly about adultery in bizarre Twitch livestream footage

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber just shared his views on cheating and monogamy in a strange new Twitch stream.

Justin Bieber wore an oversized pink hoodie during the livestream. © Screenshot/X/@luvshelo

The 31-year-old singer is married to Hailey Bieber, despite frequent fan conspiracy theories that he is still hung up on his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

In the new Twitch clip, Justin explained that he considers even fantasizing about a woman you're not with to be a serious breach of trust.

"If you even think of a woman with lust, it's the same thing as actually doing it. Committing adultery or whatever," Bieber said.

"It's the same thing – it's like, if it even crosses your mind for one second," he added.

During the livestream, Bieber wore a pink hoodie over a white shirt while dining with friends at In-N-Out Burger.

His statements caused mixed reactions on social media.