Justin Bieber talks openly about adultery in bizarre Twitch livestream footage
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber just shared his views on cheating and monogamy in a strange new Twitch stream.
The 31-year-old singer is married to Hailey Bieber, despite frequent fan conspiracy theories that he is still hung up on his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
In the new Twitch clip, Justin explained that he considers even fantasizing about a woman you're not with to be a serious breach of trust.
"If you even think of a woman with lust, it's the same thing as actually doing it. Committing adultery or whatever," Bieber said.
"It's the same thing – it's like, if it even crosses your mind for one second," he added.
During the livestream, Bieber wore a pink hoodie over a white shirt while dining with friends at In-N-Out Burger.
His statements caused mixed reactions on social media.
Justin Bieber draws mixed reactions from fans
Some users suggested that not everyone out there is able to control their lustful thoughts.
One comment read, "Justin out here acting like he’s hosting Sunday school when half his songs sound like confessions from the cheating section."
Other commenters, however, praised the Yummy singer's attitude and purported loyalty.
"We love a married man who’s fully about his wife!" wrote one user.
Justin Bieber has been married to his wife Hailey (28) for seven years.
The couple tied the knot on September 13, 2018 in New York City and share a 2-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.
Cover photo: Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP