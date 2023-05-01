Adidas sued by investors over Kanye West partnership!

Portland, Oregon - Adidas has been sued by investors over its now terminated partnership with Kanye West 's Yeezy brand!

Ye is not party to the lawsuit, which was filed over allegations that the German firm was aware of his problematic behavior years before it ended their partnership.



The investors also alleged that the company failed to limit financial losses and take precautionary measures to minimize their exposure.

Adidas in 2013 signed its deal with Kanye, who designed a line of trainers under the Yeezy brand that became hugely successful.

However, the company in last October terminated its partnership with the rapper, citing some of his offensive controversial statements, including antisemitic social media posts.

Adidas in March reported a loss in its fourth quarter, due mainly to charges related to the termination of the Yeezy partnership, compared to last year's profit.

The company also projects unsold Yeezy products to reduce revenues by around €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) and operating profit by around €500 million in 2023.