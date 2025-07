Kanye West's Australian visa canceled over pro-Hitler song

Canberra, Australia - Australia has canceled rapper Kanye West 's visa over his song glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, the government said Wednesday.

Kanye West (l.) and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 48-year-old musician, who has legally changed his name to Ye, released "Heil Hitler" on May 8, the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

West – whose wife Bianca Censori is Australian – has been coming to Australia for some time because he has family in the country, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

"He's made a lot of offensive comments. But my officials looked at it again once he released the 'Heil Hitler' song and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia."

Burke said the rapper's canceled visa was not intended for holding concerts.

"It was a lower level, and the officials still looked at the law and said: You're going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism – we don't need that in Australia," he told public broadcaster ABC.

Asked if it was sustainable to bar such a popular figure, the minister said: "I think what's not sustainable is to import hatred."

He noted that immigration officials reassess each visa application.