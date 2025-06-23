Kanye West's new festival gig sparks outrage after Heil Hitler scandal

Bratislava, Slovakia - Rapper Kanye West , who released a song in May glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, will perform at a rap festival in Bratislava in July, the organizers said on Monday.

Calling West's appearance a "global sensation", the organizers said it was his only confirmed live performance in Europe this year.

West, the winner of 24 Grammys over the course of his career, has become notorious in recent years for his erratic behavior and increasingly antisemitic and hate-filled rhetoric.

The 48-year-old, who has legally changed his name to Ye, released Heil Hitler on May 8, the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

"Hip-hop visionary, cultural icon and controversial genius YE will perform July 20, 2025 exclusively at the Rubicon Festival in Bratislava," the organizers said on the event's website.

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition against West's performance in the Slovak capital.

The rapper – a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump – is "repeatedly and openly adhering to symbols and ideology connected with the darkest period of modern global history", two groups behind the petition said.

"Kanye West's concert in our city and our country is an insult to historic memory, a glorification of wartime violence and debasement of all victims of the Nazi regime," the petition reads.