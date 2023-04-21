Kanye West and Bianca Censori rock out at fashion show in bizarre outfits

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted donning strange masks and rocking out when his song came on during a recent fashion show.

According to PageSix, the newlyweds, who "tied the knot" at a non-legally binding wedding ceremony back in January, attended designer Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God show on Wednesday night at the Hollywood Bowl.

At one point in the night, Lorenzo plays Kanye's song Feel the Love as a shoutout, which Ye definitely responds to.

A fan caught video of West near the front row, rocking out to his own music, reveling in the fleeting positive moment. Censori is seen next to him, but remains in her seat as her hubby loses it.

In typically bizarre fashion, the embattled rapper was covered head to toe in black, including a stocking over his head, a large hoodie, and dark gloves.

Censori was seen wearing something similar, but her outfit was simply a tan colored bodysuit, also covering her face with a stocking.

Ye has opted out of the public eye recently following the aftermath of his repeated antisemitic remarks that cost him high-profile business deals and friends, and has caused him to adopt a reputation as a villain.