Kanye West documentary about his rise and fall has been sold

Los Angeles, California - The documentary rumors about rapper Kanye West appear to be true, as a new "revelation-driven" film chronicling his career has now been sold.

Per Variety, the project, tentatively titled We Need to Talk About Kanye, follows journalist Mobeen Azhar as he explores Ye's rise to becoming one of the most successful rappers of all time as well as his highly-publicized downfall.

Azhar is a BAFTA-winning documentarian. His last film, The Battle for Britney, was a smash hit that shined a light on the conservatorship of pop star Britney Spears.

Abacus Media Rights company successfully pre-sold the feature to several broadcasters and platforms, and it is scheduled to be played at Monday's MipTV event - a TV marketing conference.

West has been in and out of the public eye since his numerous antisemitic outbursts cost him several high-profile business deals, including his multimillion-dollar partnership with Adidas.

Producer Jeremy Lee describes the movie as a "revelation-driven film which sheds new light on recent events."