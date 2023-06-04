Kanye West and Ice Cube seem to make peace after antisemitism controversy

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has apparently reunited with fellow rapper Ice Cube after throwing him under the bus months prior!

All is well? Kanye West (r) and Ice Cube have apparently buried the hatchet months after Ye threw the longtime rapper under the bus. © Collage: LARRY BUSACCA & TODD KIRKLAND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

All is well on the West Coast as the hip-hop moguls were spotted embracing over the weekend.

Per pics obtained by Page Six, Ye and Cube met face-to-face at the former N.W.A. member's home in Marina Del Rey, California.

The two were photographed hugging it out, and the Hurricane rapper was seen smiling before leaving.

For the reunion, both rappers kept it casual, with Ye sporting a black t-shirt and black pants.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actor wore a similar fit that consisted of a hoodie, jeans, Nike sneakers, and his trademark LA Dodgers baseball cap.

The reunion comes seven months after the Graduation artist claimed that Cube was the one who turned him on to antisemitism.