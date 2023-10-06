Kanye West explodes during pedicure: "It's my toes! That hurt!"

Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye "Ye" West was recently caught on video going off on a nail technician who was attempting to give him a pedicure.

The clip was originally posted (and then quickly deleted) to Instagram by West's friend and fellow rapper, Ty Dolla $ign.

The footage, which was reposted to X after its Insta deletion, showed Ye getting a pedicure as he spoke to several friends about music.

In the middle of the conversation, West winces, exclaiming, "Ah! Whoa!"

The nail tech attempts to explain what she's doing, but West stands up and begins to scold her.

"Oh, no, I'm not gonna do it," he says firmly. "It's my toes. It's my toes. It's my toes! I'm not gonna do it. That hurt."

The tech continues to plead her case, but a defiant West walks away, saying "wrap it up" and "nope! Thank you very much."

When the nail tech leaves, West simply goes on with his conversation as if nothing happened.