Kanye West calls ex-assistant an "extortionist" and slams sexual assault lawsuit against him

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has hit back at his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta's sexual assault and battery lawsuit after the latter amended her allegations.

Kanye West broke his silence on the scathing lawsuit from his ex-employee Lauren Pisciotta. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

On Sunday, the 48-year-old rapper's representative Milo Yiannopoulos slammed Pisciotta's amended complaint as "the fourth version she has advanced" in a heated response to the suit.

Yiannopoulos told Page Six, "Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined. Does Ms. Pisciotta actually believe her confabulations?"

He continued,"We cannot know. But this breathless new installment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present and future testimony."

Ye's spokesperson added, "The Courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances."

The Life of Pablo artist's rep also called the ex-employee an "extortionist" and claimed that Pisciotta "picked the one rapper who loathes violence, has never been arrested, and doesn't even own a gun."

But the OnlyFans model isn't backing down as her attorney Lisa Bloom told The Daily Mail, "While Kanye West's publicist has come up with a slickly worded (and outrageously false and defamatory) attack on Ms. Pisciotta, Kanye himself has publicly admitted much of what she’s claiming."