Kanye West gets even with police station visit over paparazzi incident

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West has always had beef with paparazzi, but now he's calling on law enforcement to help deal with the menace.

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West visited a police station on Tuesday in Hollywood, to report a wild incident with paparazzi. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

According to Page Six, the controversial rapper visited the LA County Sheriff's Station in West Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon to file a complaint about an argument he had with celebrity photographers.

A source told the outlet that Ye (45) reported an incident from that same day that began with him telling a group of paparazzi to leave him alone as they left Sunset Boulevard around 5 PM.

The paparazzi allegedly "got into a verbal argument with [West] and challenged him to a fight."

Fortunately, the incident didn't escalate to violence, but Ye and those in his entourage that were "hanging out with him" felt compelled to seek help.

West asking for police assistance is in stark contrast with how he has handled photographers in the past.

In January, Ye was hounded by paparazzi while on his way to his children's basketball game. He confronted a woman filming from her car, and proceeded to take her phone and throw it into the street.

As a result, Ye is currently under investigation for battery over the incident.