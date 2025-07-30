Is Selena Gomez planning to sell Rare Beauty?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has opened up about the future of her bestselling cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, amid rumors she's planning to sell.

In a new interview, Selena Gomez reacted to the ongoing speculation about selling her billion-dollar brand, Rare Beauty. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a chat with Women's Wear Daily published Tuesday, the 33-year-old star brushed off ongoing chatter about her plans for the company.

"I think it's important for me not to focus on the logistics, if that makes sense, for me and my personal well-being," she said.

Rare Beauty CEO Scott Friedman did, however, directly dismiss the idea that Selena was planning to step away from the company.

"We haven't made any decisions about any of that at all. The rumors that have been out there have not been accurate," he said.

"We're focused on doing what we do best, and we have no idea how that will evolve in the future years."

The questions about Rare Beauty's future come on the heels of model Hailey Bieber selling her beauty brand, Rhode, for an eye-popping $1 billion to e.l.f. Beauty.

Selena could certainly catch a pretty penny if she did choose to sell, as Rare Beauty is currently valued at nearly $3 billion, and its success even made her a billionaire in her own right in 2024.

But as the Emilia Pérez star told the outlet, Rare Beauty is much more than just its viral products.