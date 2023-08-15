Kanye West's former publicist goes down in Donald Trump Georgia probe!
Atlanta, Georgia - A former publicist for controversial rapper Kanye West was criminally charged after indictments were brought against multiple defendants in Georgia, including former President Donald Trump.
Late Monday night, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis announced the indictment of Trump and 18 of his allies for their alleged roles in conspiring to overturn the state's results of the 2020 presidential election.
One of those allies is Trevian Kutti, a one time publicist for Ye, who is charged in counts 30 and 31 of the indictment with "conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statement and writings" and "influencing witnesses."
Kutti, who is a member of the Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump, allegedly traveled to the home of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman on January 4, 2021, and told her she would face prison time if she didn't publicly declare voter fraud was an issue in the county.
After Freeman called the police, Kutti was later caught on bodycam footage continuing to pressure Freeman while at a police station.
"I work with some of the biggest names in the industry. Crisis is my thing," she said. "One thing we don't want to do for you is create another crisis."
What is Kanye West's connection with Trevian Kutti?
Kutti served as Kayne West's publicist and Director of Operations beginning in September 2018, according to Deadline, after she stopped working with musician R. Kelly. It's unclear when her partnership with West ended.
Kutti's alleged pressuring of Freeman in January 2021 took place two months after West, a Trump ally that was also running for president in 2020, dropped out of the race.
So does Kanye have any ties to Trump's alleged misconduct in Georgia?
In December 2021, a spokesperson for West responded to a Reuters article on pressuring the Georgia election worker, claiming that "Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred."
