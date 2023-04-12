Kanye West's infamous "Freaknik" clip goes viral and stirs up social media mystery

Los Angeles, California - An old video of Kanye West at a twerk contest has resurfaced and is going viral after some claimed that it was shot at a "Freaknik" event.

Social media users have been sharing a resurfaced viral clip of Kanye West. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / @nojumper & IMAGO / MediaPunch

In the clip, a much younger – and possibly less antisemitic – West is seen on his phone as a girl twerks like there's no tomorrow for a circle of men filming and cheering her on.

The Jesus Walks rapper, who's wearing a polo from his College Dropout days, seems uninterested, possibly texting on his phone instead of filming.

The viral video is rumored to have taken place at a Freaknik party, but many social media users aren't convinced.

One Twitter user pointed out that Freaknik ended in 1999, and camera phones weren't around. Others have pointed to the wardrobe of everyone in the video, which seems more in tune with the early 2000s.

Many also claim it was actually filmed at a Kappa beach party in Galveston, Texas, not a Freaknik event.

The clip of Ye resurfaced after Variety reported that a documentary titled Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told was in the works at Hulu.