Katy Perry nearly suffers major wardrobe malfunction on stage: "My bra's gonna come off!"

Las Vegas, Nevada - During a recent show in Las Vegas, Katy Perry suffered an embarrassing mishap when her top nearly fell off in front of the crowd!

Katy Perry's bra accidentally popped open after she sprinted across the stage at a recent stop on her Lifetimes Tour. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alrod_182

Wearing high black boots and nothing but glittery underwear, the I Kissed a Girl singer hurried across the stage at one point, but the sprint may have been a bit too much for her top to handle!

Without warning, it suddenly popped open in the back, leading Katy to hold it in place as she said, "Oh s**t, my bra's gonna come off!"

The 40-year-old eventually let go, but the top managed to keep her covered for a bit longer.

Eventually, she was able to get an assistant to help her out on stage.

"Put my bra back on, Patrick," she told him, per the New York Post.

"Sorry, guys, you didn't pay that much," Katy then joked.

Footage of the near-malfunction has since gone viral on TikTok, with one video earning over a million views in just two days.