Katy Perry hits back at "unhinged" criticism of Blue Origin flight
Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry isn't letting the world quiet her roar, as the pop star sounded off on the backlash surrounding her recent Blue Origin Flight!
The Fireworks hitmaker gave a lengthy response to the negativity surrounding the all-female space flight underneath an Instagram post from a fan site.
Katy began, "I'm so grateful for you guys. We're in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond."
The Dark Horse performer noted that she's "okay" despite the online backlash, continuing, "My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, 'no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself' and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."
Katy then directly addressed her fans, while also throwing a little shade to the internet trolls!
Katy Perry calls out "unhinged and unhealed" haters
The I Kissed a Girl songwriter further dished, "When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."
Gayle King, who joined Katy and Lauren Sanchez on the six-person launch, has also clapped back against the intense scrutiny from fans and celebrities who trolled the space flight as "ridiculous."
But the pop star isn't letting the hate get her down, as she ended her comment, "What's real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth."
"l'm not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary," Katy added. "l'm on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but... I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS."
