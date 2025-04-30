Katy Perry hits back at "unhinged" criticism of Blue Origin flight

Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry isn't letting the world quiet her roar, as the pop star sounded off on the backlash surrounding her recent Blue Origin Flight !

Katy Perry sounded off on the online trolls slamming her Blue Origin Space Flight and her Lifetimes Tour. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The Fireworks hitmaker gave a lengthy response to the negativity surrounding the all-female space flight underneath an Instagram post from a fan site.

Katy began, "I'm so grateful for you guys. We're in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond."

The Dark Horse performer noted that she's "okay" despite the online backlash, continuing, "My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, 'no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself' and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."

Katy then directly addressed her fans, while also throwing a little shade to the internet trolls!