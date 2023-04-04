Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny giddy-up and go for a ride!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny took a break from displaying over-the-top PDA with a cozy, romantic date.

Blazing saddles! Kendall Jenner (r) and Bad Bunny continue to spark romance rumors after a cute daytime date. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the pair cooled down their ongoing tongue fest for a laid-back date at the stables.

Per pics obtained by TMZ, Kendall and Mr. Bunny rode a horse together while on a date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center on Sunday.

The snaps featured the lovebirds enjoying the scenery as the 27-year-old The Kardashians star sat up front with the 29-year-old rapper holding on tight from behind.

The supermodel kept it casual yet chic for the cute outing with a white crop top, denim jeans, and riding boots with a flannel tied around her waist and gloves on her hands.

The Grammy winner matched his rumored boo's fly by sporting a tan jacket, black pants, and sneakers.

Insiders also dished that Kenny and the Mia artist, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, watched each other riding separately during their 90 minutes at the corral.

The pair's stable outing is just the latest to fuel rumors of a new romance!