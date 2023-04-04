Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny giddy-up and go for a ride!
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny took a break from displaying over-the-top PDA with a cozy, romantic date.
On Sunday, the pair cooled down their ongoing tongue fest for a laid-back date at the stables.
Per pics obtained by TMZ, Kendall and Mr. Bunny rode a horse together while on a date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center on Sunday.
The snaps featured the lovebirds enjoying the scenery as the 27-year-old The Kardashians star sat up front with the 29-year-old rapper holding on tight from behind.
The supermodel kept it casual yet chic for the cute outing with a white crop top, denim jeans, and riding boots with a flannel tied around her waist and gloves on her hands.
The Grammy winner matched his rumored boo's fly by sporting a tan jacket, black pants, and sneakers.
Insiders also dished that Kenny and the Mia artist, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, watched each other riding separately during their 90 minutes at the corral.
The pair's stable outing is just the latest to fuel rumors of a new romance!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to spark romance speculation
Kendall and Bad Bunny have been sparking dating rumors for nearly two months now, with their first sighting being back in February.
The rapper even took a dig at the reality star's ex, Devin Booker, in a seeming diss track last month!
The two certainly haven't been shy with their affection, and this most recent date all but confirms that Kendall and Benito are an item!
Cover photo: Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP