Kim Kardashian slams security guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian joined a flood of A-listers donning their best fashion on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, but just before she headed to event, her dress was stepped on!

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress was nearly ruined when a security guard accidentally stepped on it. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nicolecerratob

The 44-year-old reality star left the famous Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City on Monday evening to make her way to the gala.

As Page Six reported, she had her daughter North West (11) in tow when the faux pas happened.

In a now-viral TikTok video, a security guard can be seen accidentally stepping on the train of her custom-made Chrome Hearts dress.

Kim then pauses briefly, turns to the security guard, and evidently reprimands him.

"Can you watch where you step?" the SKIMS mogul appeared to say to the security guard, according to a lip reader.

Shortly after the viral moment, Kim headed to the red carpet, where she joined sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.