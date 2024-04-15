Is Kendall Jenner the only Kardashian-Jenner invited to Met Gala?

Los Angeles, California - Is Kendall Jenner the only Kardashian-Jenner attending the Met Gala this year?

Kendall Jenner is rumored to be the only Kardashian-Jenner attending this year's Met Gala. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Page Six released the current list of celebs expected to attend fashion's biggest night this year.

From Zendaya to Rihanna, the stars will certainly be aligning at this year's Met, where the theme has been dubbed "Garden of Time."

As for the famous clan who normally slay at the annual gala, Kendall is reportedly the only one who has RSVP'd at the moment.

Does this mean that her momager, Kris, or siblings, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, won't be in attendance?

The SKIMs mogul holds the record for the most Met attendances out of the bunch, so there's still a chance that Kimmy Cakes will pull up to the event.

Lest we forget, the 26-year-old Khy founder is currently romancing Timothée Chalamet, which means that Kylie could arrive at the Met with the Oscar nominee!

At last year's gala, Kendall bared her cheeks on the famous museum steps in a sequined, black Marc Jacobs bodysuit that featured dramatic sleeves.