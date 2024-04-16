Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand accused of causing trouble at Coachella

Indio, California - Kendall Jenner 's 818 Tequila brand and team was accused of of ruining a beloved mural at Coachella !

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand and team were accused of damaging a popular AC/DC mural at Coachella. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

On Monday, TMZ reported that Randy Franco, owner of the local dive bar Club 5 has accused the 28-year-old mogul's tequila company of damaging an AC/DC mural during weekend 1 of the festival.



Kenny and her team had set up a large 818 decal-like sign over the popular design for a pop-up event after getting permission from Randy and his partners.

Randy claims that he requested that The Kardashians star use a protective layer underneath but argues that her team failed to do so.

He alleges that Kenny's workers ruined the tourist attraction by instead using adhesive for the sign, which caused cracks and chips in the paint.

Yet, in an email reportedly viewed by the site, Randy's mom – a co-owner of Club 5 – apparently confirmed that the mural's condition was fine when the supermodel's team left it, and they were aware that the art might be damaged in the process, per contracts that were signed.