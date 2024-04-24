Angel Reese arrives in Chicago in new "Big Barbie" Mercedes-Benz

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese has arrived in Chicago with some serious Barbie flair!

Future Chicago Sky hooper Angel Reese celebrated her No. 7 selection at the 2024 WNBA Draft by treating herself to a luxurious $183,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram & TikTok / @AngelReese10

After wrapping up her last two seasons of college basketball at LSU, Reese was picked as the No. 7 selection in this year's WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky earlier this month.



To celebrate this major milestone, she ended her draft festivities by treating herself to a luxurious $183,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The 21-year-old athlete shared a glimpse of her sleek new ride via her Instagram story on Tuesday, showing off the chic white luxury car with black accents to her three million followers

"New city, new start, new big Barbie Benz," she captioned the snap, tagging Chi-town as her new hometown!

On TikTok shared on Tuesday, the star hooper gave fans a look into the interior of the car as she rode with her teacup Yorkie named Tiago, who sat passenger side.

"Getting my dream car at 21 in my new favorite city," Reese wrote in the video's caption.