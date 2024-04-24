Kendall Jenner suits up in style for glitzy Beverly Hills event

Beverly Hills, California - Kendall Jenner was all about business at the star-studded 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class event!

Kendall Jenner looked business savvy at the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class launch. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old supermodel slayed in a power suit at the celebrity-filled evening in Beverly Hills.

Kendall turned heads on the red carpet in a stylish olive green blazer with nothing underneath, along with matching slacks and brown square-toed heels.

The 818 Tequila mogul accessorized the look with dainty gold hoop earrings while keeping her signature brunette hair straight.

The event was also attended by Bradley Cooper and Kylie Jenner's baby daddy, Travis Scott, who performed at the launch.

Kenny's tequila company, which got into some trouble at Coachella, was served to guests at a pop-up bar near a massive stage.

On Wednesday, the reality star dropped a new ad in support of the luxury vehicle, where she was filmed rocking a white T-shirt in the desert while driving a beige G-Class truck.