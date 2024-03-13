Kendall Jenner models sexy leotard in steamy pics!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner put a twist on the "LBD" look with a new, sexy fit!

Kendall Jenner showed a lot of leg in a recent shoot where she modeled a sexy leotard. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

Fresh off her Oscars after-party slay, the 28-year-old supermodel modeled another pant-less look and dropped the pics via Instagram.

The photo dump featured Kenny showing a lot of leg in a black Maison Margiela one-piece set, which she paired with sheer tights and slingbacks.

The fashionable garment clinched the 818 Tequila founders slim waist and also featured a bow that ties in the back.

Though Kendall didn't caption the post, she received a lot of love from her followers over the steamy shoot, including from Khloé Kardashian, who gushed in the comments section, "What!!!!!! OMG! OMG! OMG!!!! If I were you I would never stay home and always be showing everyone that yes I am a human and NOT AI."

This is the second Maison Margiela look The Kardashians star has rocked recently.

Kendall also wore a curve-hugging corset fitted below a completely see-through gown from the luxury brand for the annual Vanity Fair bash.