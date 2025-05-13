Kendall Jenner joins Kylie and Timothée Chalamet at star-studded Knicks game

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner crashed her sister Kylie 's date night with Timothée Chalamet at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, where the New York Knicks earned another playoff win over the Boston Celtics.

Kendall Jenner (l.) crashed her sister Kylie's (r.) date night with Timothée Chalamet at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. © Collage: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect & ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Garden's celebrity row was packed for the high-stakes matchup, with stars like Cardi B, Ben Stiller, Tina Fey, and many more lining up to cheer on the Knicks.

Kendall, Kylie, and Timothée all showed their allegiance with Knicks baseball caps, while the 29-year-old Dune actor also sported a t-shirt of the team.

Despite now being red-carpet official, Kylie still left Timothée out of her social media posts from the night, which did include her 28-year-old sister.

Still, the lovebirds seemed as happy as ever and weren't shy about showing PDA.

Kylie even shared a sweet reunion with Jordyn Woods, who was seated courtside as well.

The 27-year-old reality star had been close friends with Jordyn for years before the 27-year-old socialite shared a kiss with Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, which led to a big falling out between the former besties.

Kylie and Jordyn shocked fans in 2023 when they reunited for a girls' night out, and the two have seemingly been back on good terms ever since.

That was made even more clear on Monday, as the mom of two rushed over to give Jordyn a hug after the Knicks officially secured the win.