Kenneth Mitchell: Star Trek actor sadly passes away after health struggles

Los Angeles, California - Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, has died at age 49 after a five-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Kenneth Mitchell, who starred in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, died at the age of 49 after years of battling ALS.

The star's family announced the sad news just after midnight on Saturday, releasing a statement to his official social media accounts.



"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend," the family wrote.

"Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He's portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero's dad, and four unique Star Trekkers," the statement added.

Mitchell, a Toronto native, leaves behind two children, 16-year-old Lilah and 11-year-old Kallum, whom he shared with his wife Susan May Pratt.

The actor accumulated over 50 film and TV credits, including his roles as Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik, and Aurellio, on CBS' Star Trek: Discovery.

He also played the father of Carol Danvers in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel and had roles in Miracle, Jericho, The Astronaut Wives Club, Ghost Whisperer, and Switched at Birth.