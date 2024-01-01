Kesha celebrates the release of her comeback album in the cheekiest way possible!

Los Angeles, California - It's been pretty quiet around pop star Kesha for years in terms of her career, but now the singer is back and she's out to make a splash!

Kesha promoted her latest record in a very unique way! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kesha

After her long hiatus, Kesha (36) made a triumphant return to the music scene with her brand new album Gag Order in 2023!

The singer, who first became famous in the 2000s with the smash hit TiK ToK, promoted her latest record in her own unique way.

Kesha posted a semi-nude selfie to her Instagram with a sign on her back that reads, "I drive a Rolls Royce cause it's good for my voice."

The next image in the post's carousel then showed a short video montage of screenshots from popular news sites – including The New York Times, Paper, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more – praising the album.

"I agree, Gag Order IS one of the best albums of the year," Kesha captioned the post.



Fans also rejoiced with the star and showered her with compliments. "Best album of the year? More like the century!" commented one person. "Gag Order is the bible of 2023," praised another user.



This isn't the first time Kesha has bared it all on social media, however! On December 18, the superstar posted a snapshot of herself in the nude by a picturesque mountain lake.