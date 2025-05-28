Kevin Costner gets hit with sexual assault lawsuit from Horizon 2 stunt performer

Los Angeles, California - Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has been sued by a stunt performer over a violent rape scene in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter Two.

Kevin Costner has found himself in the middle of a scathing lawsuit from a stunt performer who worked on Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter Two. © IMAGO / Agentur Baganz

In a filing obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Devyn LaBella filed a complaint against the 70-year-old actor and the production companies responsible for the 2024 Western film.

LaBella alleges sexual discrimination, harassment, and the creation of a hostile work environment.

In the documents, the 34-year-old claimed that she was "the victim of a violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene," which was reportedly directed by Costner on May 2, 2023.

LaBella further claimed that she "experienced shock, embarrassment, and humiliation while attempting to process the situation," and was "not hired back to continue her role or at all as a stunt double for Horizon 3, which began filming in early 2024."

She also shared in a personal statement that she was "left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism" following the scene.

"What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry," LaBella said.