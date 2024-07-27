Exclusive: Hollywood costume designer Lisa Lovaas dishes on Horizon: An American Saga, Kevin Costner, and more!

Lisa Lovaas dished on her career as a costume designer for Hollywood movies and working with Kevin Costner on his newest film, Horizon: An American Saga!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood costume designer Lisa Lovaas has some juicy secrets from her latest movie Horizon: An American Saga, and she spilled the tea to TAG24 NEWS on her fashion career and everything behind the scenes!



Lisa Lovaas (c.) dished on working with Kevin Costner for his latest film, Horizon: An American Saga, in an exclusive chat with TAG24. © Courtesy of Lisa Lovaas When it comes to films, everyone raves about the stars, the story, the music, and even the cinematography. Yet, little do viewers know that it's often the production team that really makes the magic happen. Enter famed costume designer Lisa Lovaas, whose illustrious work has been seen in several blockbuster flicks like Transformers, Hotel Artemis, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot – just to name a few! Lovaas chatted with TAG24 about her most recent team-up with actor Kevin Costner for his new groundbreaking Western, Horizon: An American Saga, Chapter One and Two, plus how she broke down the door to Hollywood. Though the Los Angeles native has had an extensive career working as a costume designer, her experience working with Costner on the set of Horizon was a game-changer. "It was probably the most incredible experience of my life," Lovaas shared. "I've worked with Kevin Costner before as the assistant designer, but to work as his designer on this huge, epic film was incredible."

The unique challenges of Horizon: An American Saga

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter One is the first installment in Kevin Costner's epic Western-drama that takes place during the pre-and post-Civil War America era. © Courtesy of Lisa Lovaas Horizon: An American Saga was shot in Utah, and the rural area contributed to the designer "relying heavily" on her team.

"There's no control over the weather, and you're outside all day long," Lovaas explained. "You have to be a little less tight about things, since things are bound to happen." "It added to the quality of the film that we ended up producing, which I thought was quite beautiful." Lovaas noted that Horizon was shot two years ago and took four months to film, with the cast and crew then taking a brief hiatus before filming Chapter Two. It was a perfect high point in her star-studded career path that also didn't go exactly to plan – but perhaps even more beautifully.

Diving into the world of costume designing

Designer Lisa Lovaas dished that she did extensive research for Horizon and worked closely with Kevin Costner for the development of the characters' looks. © Courtesy of Lisa Lovaas When it comes to her career beginnings, Lovaas explained that fashion "was always the focus," though costume designing came much later. "When I was a young girl, our babysitter, who was an actress from the '40s, had a little house that had tons of costumes and so many dresses," the stylist shared. "I remember her telling me that the pieces were Marilyn Monroe's nightgowns or day dresses. So I had that in my head as a young girl." Lovaas revealed that she stumbled upon designing after being sent to do public service, where she chose to work with the Odyssey Theater in West LA. The designer's first day coincided with the theater's first rehearsal for a play for Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage, which was a pivotal moment for Lovaas. "Listening to the cast talk about their characters, how they saw their characters – that's when I decided to quit my job," she recalled. "I stayed with the theater for two and half years. And that's how I got into this business." While it was an unconventional start to the industry, the stylist has no regrets, as she attributes her rapid career growth to being "open" to life's boundless possibilities. "I think if you're given an opportunity, you can make the most of that opportunity," Lovaas explained. "It just opened up my eyes that this other life I thought I was going to have didn't fit into my passions and skills. And that my passions were tied to character-driven stories. So from theater, I went into commercials, and then I got into a couple of films." "I allowed myself to see the options that people were suggesting for me," she added.

Elevating the world of Horizon through fashion

Kevin Costner plays Hayes Ellison, a marigold propositions horse trader, in Horizon. © IMAGO / Newscom World Horizon is set to be a four-part blockbuster saga, with Chapter Two's release date still under wraps. But Lovaas teased the second part of the historical drama would "take two of the main stories from the first one and really delve deeper into the storyline." "Viewers will really get to learn more about the characters and the overall story of the movie," she added. When it came to crafting the costumes for Costner's epic tale, Lovaas dished that she approached her creations from a "historical reality." "I did a lot of research based on looks from the time period 1850 to1865. For each character in Horizon, I wanted to have a reality of what that person looked like back then. And Kevin is so well-versed in Westerns," she noted. The designer's time on Horizon has left a lasting impact on her, as she's hailed the film as the moment that's truly solidified her career. "It's an epic project," she said. "Whisky Tango Foxtrot was another great experience. Working on a few of the Transformers movies, those were also amazing experiences. I've been very fortunate with the project and experiences I've been a part of." As for other actors and directors that Lovaas has loved working with, she dished, "Before Horizon, I worked with Director Chris McKay and Nicholas Cage on the movie Renfield, which was absolutely incredible." "Working with Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal on Ambulance in the middle of Covid was also a life-changing experience," Lovaas gushed. "But for me, Horizon is top of the list!"

Lisa Lovaas's advice for aspiring costume designers

Lisa Lovaas described her work on Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal (l.), as a "life-changing experience." © IMAGO / Capital Pictures Lovaas did get candid on the highs and lows that come with working in the entertainment industry, specifically being the fashion visionary for films and series. "Costume designing is a very rewarding job, but it isn't 'finding fashion' or looking for the latest; it's really about developing a character," the stylist explained. "While we need to know what's going on in the stores or what's popular now, everything I've done is character-driven." And her advice for inspiring designers? "You learn how to be part of the process. If you are a go-getter and you don't mind working, it can be very rewarding."