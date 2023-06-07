Khloé Kardashian cries over close bond with her "little baby" Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles, California - When it comes to sibling love, nobody has a deeper bond than the Kardashian-Jenners, per Khloé Kardashian 's latest tribute to Kylie Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian (l) proved how tight she is with Kylie Jenner by reposting a clip that highlighted their close bond. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Wednesday, Khloé admitted to "crying" over a sweet video compilation of her best moments with the youngest KarJenner, Kylie.

The cute clip, which the 38-year-old reshared on her Instagram story, featured highlights of the two's classic moments, from Keeping Up with the Kardashians to their attendance at the 2022 Met Gala.

Voiceovers of the pair talking about their relationship also played over the top of the clips, showing just how close the two are.

"Every time something frustrates me in the family and I have no one to talk to, I usually call Khloé because she's like the best sister ever," Kylie is heard saying before adding, "And you're my favorite sister. Don't tell the rest."



"Kylie is my little baby. I am like her second mom," Khloé continued.

For those who have been keeping up with the family for some time, it's not much of a secret how much the Good American owner adores her baby sister.