Khloé Kardashian shows off stunning '90s wedding glam in new photos

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian brought the '90s back with her chic wedding glam!

Khloé Kardashian slayed in a recent look that she rocked at her friends' wedding. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American mogul has fans gagging over her recent look that she rocked while attending her friends' wedding ceremony.

In multiple Instagram posts shared on Wednesday, Khloé showed off her fashionable outfit, which consisted of a fitted, low-cut silver metallic gown.

She complimented the strapless dress with a big diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings and bracelet.

The Kardashians star's makeup glam matched her silver-themed look, and she kept her blonde locks pulled up in an incredible up-do with accompanying curtain bangs.

Khloé's wedding attire gave major Cameron Diaz in The Mask vibes, and IG users couldn't help but sound off on her sexy fit!

"It should be illegal to look this good on any day other than birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "I'm sorry but I can't even cope, this look is just," adding several heart-eye emojis as well.

Even Paris Hilton had to share her thoughts on KoKo's viral glam, simply writing, "Stunning."