Khloé Kardashian bares booty in sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress

Tuscany, Italy - Khloé Kardashian got a little cheeky in new pics on Instagram taken on her dreamy trip to Tuscany!

Khloé Kardashian got cheeky in her newest Dolce & Gabbana dress. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Kendall Jenner isn't the only Kardashian-Jennner who can slay a "naked" dress!

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Good American mogul blessed Instagram with new snaps where she modeled another Dolce & Gabbana fit.

The newest booty-baring look KoKo rocked was a white, off-the-shoulder body dress complete with sheer material.

The multiple posts that featured the Kardashians star's head-turning look were taken during her recent Tuscany trip with Kris and Kylie Jenner.

"I'll never get tired of watching the sunset," she captured on one of the three posts that showed Khloé sultry posed in front of a window overlooking the mountains.

Before this, the fitness guru twinned with her daughter True in matching D&G "tomato girl" dresses that featured floral patterns.

Are KoKo's latest fits alluding to a possible D&G collaboration?