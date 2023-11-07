Khloé Kardashian's sweet Kris Jenner birthday tribute criticized by fans

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's heartwarming birthday tribute to Kris Jenner was slammed by fans after a glaring photoshop fail!

Khloé Kardashian's sweet birthday tribute to Kris Jenner (r) was harshly criticized by fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Sunday, the 39-year-old Good American founder honored her now-68-year-old momager via Instagram with sweet pics and a moving yet lengthy caption.

"To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet - Happy happy birthday!!" she began.

Khloé continued, "I will never be able to explain how much I love and respect you! I will try every day and with every opportunity to show you! I will love you more and more with every passing moment."

Yet the moving post received major backlash from users who argued that the first pic of Kris and KoKo fondly looking at each other featured The Kardashians star's right arm seemingly dipped inward above her elbow, likely indicating some major photoshop errors.

Others also pointed out that their faces and necks looked unnaturally smooth and bizarrely shaped.

"What's wrong with Khloé's arm?" one fan wrote, while another commented, "The arm" with large-eye emojis.