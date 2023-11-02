Khloé Kardashian slams Kris Jenner for being a bad manager: "I don't have a team to lean on"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's issues with Kris Jenner are far from over in the newest episode of The Kardashians !

Khloé Kardashian (r) and Kris Jenner got into an ugly spat on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

It would seem that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian aren't the only family members with drama this season!

On Thursday's latest episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the tension between the 39-year-old Good American founder and her 67-year-old "momager" reached new heights!

The duo got into a heated discussion over Kris' shortcomings when it comes to Khloé's professional life.

After Kris suggested that the Revenge Body star start a podcast, Khloé snapped back at her, saying, "I can't take on other responsibilities like starting something completely new because I don't have a team to lean on. I don't have a management team."

"You are only there until the contract is signed, and you disappear until you want to bring me the next contract. That is your choice," the mom-of-two continued.

"You are in your 60s, and you have managed your a** off. You got all of us to where we are. I am not complaining about that, I am just pointing it out."