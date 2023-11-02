Khloé Kardashian slams Kris Jenner for being a bad manager: "I don't have a team to lean on"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian's issues with Kris Jenner are far from over in the newest episode of The Kardashians!
It would seem that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian aren't the only family members with drama this season!
On Thursday's latest episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the tension between the 39-year-old Good American founder and her 67-year-old "momager" reached new heights!
The duo got into a heated discussion over Kris' shortcomings when it comes to Khloé's professional life.
After Kris suggested that the Revenge Body star start a podcast, Khloé snapped back at her, saying, "I can't take on other responsibilities like starting something completely new because I don't have a team to lean on. I don't have a management team."
"You are only there until the contract is signed, and you disappear until you want to bring me the next contract. That is your choice," the mom-of-two continued.
"You are in your 60s, and you have managed your a** off. You got all of us to where we are. I am not complaining about that, I am just pointing it out."
Khloé Kardashian's heated drama with Kris Jenner continues
The business mogul adds that she has "no team, no support," and her biggest frustration with her mom is that "there's not a lot of follow-through after something is done."
But Kris hit back at the criticism, "You don't even understand what I'm saying. You're just somewhere else; you're spiraling."
The pair's ugly fight isn't the first time Khloé and her mom have been at odds during season 4.
Khloé and Kris also clashed over Tristan Thompson and the Kocktails with Khloé star's unwillingness to take her unfaithful ex back.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media