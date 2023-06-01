Kim Cattrall reportedly makes bombshell And Just Like That U-turn!

New York, New York - Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall will reportedly reprise her role of Samantha Jones for a one scene cameo in the upcoming new season of And Just Like That !

The show, which sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles, has previously explained Cattrall’s absence by saying Samantha moved to London without warning and has become distant from her former friends.



According to Variety, her brief return will feature in the series two finale and will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some saying this influenced her departure from the franchise.

Patricia Field, the acclaimed costume designer who worked on Sex and the City but did not return for And Just Like That because she was working on Netflix hit Emily In Paris, dressed Cattrall for her scene, Variety reported.