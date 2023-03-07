And Just Like That's second season may be "different" – but will it be better?

New York, New York - The second season of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival show And Just Like That (AJLT) has been labeled "different" from its debut season. For the show's sake, it better be.

The premiere date and overall synopsis for the forthcoming second chapter of Sex and the City's revival series have been kept under wraps.

However, one of AJLT's colorful new stars spilled a little tea to hold fans over for now.

Sarita Choudhury, who plays newcomer Seema Patel, told Page Six that the next chapter of the series will be "very different" from its first season.

She also teased that fans should expect the second season to be "funnier" and gave a little more insight into the anticipated return of John Corbett's Aidan Shaw.

"The excitement makes sense. I would also be like that. When you think about it, he's back?!" the 56-year-old actor explained.

"I'd never met him so I was kind of like a fan as well, you know what I mean? He's great, he's a great guy."