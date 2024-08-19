Charli XCX teams up with Kim Kardashian as she declares SKIMs "the essence of Brat"

Los Angeles, California - After taking over Gen-Z with "Brat summer," pop singer Charli XCX has just been announced as the face of Kim Kardashian 's shapewear empire, and fans are so here for it.

Kim Kardashian (l.) has tapped Charli XCX as the newest ambassador of SKIMS! © Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@charlixcx

Hold onto your apples because Charli is making this year all hers!

On Monday, the 32-year-old artist was officially announced as the latest star to join the SKIMs family – potentially kicking off the "Brat autumn" era.

The 365 singer dropped a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot on her Instagram story, proving she's just as goofy and down-to-earth as fans thought.

She added an "lol" and could be seen striking different poses in a variety of settings while keeping things light and laughing.

Kim has always had her finger on the pulse when it comes to picking the ambassadors for her brand, previously featuring the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, Usher, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, and SZA.

Charli expressed her excitement for the collaboration, saying, "SKIMs empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat," per Variety.

She added, "I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don't need to be compromised."