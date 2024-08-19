Charli XCX teams up with Kim Kardashian as she declares SKIMs "the essence of Brat"
Los Angeles, California - After taking over Gen-Z with "Brat summer," pop singer Charli XCX has just been announced as the face of Kim Kardashian's shapewear empire, and fans are so here for it.
Hold onto your apples because Charli is making this year all hers!
On Monday, the 32-year-old artist was officially announced as the latest star to join the SKIMs family – potentially kicking off the "Brat autumn" era.
The 365 singer dropped a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot on her Instagram story, proving she's just as goofy and down-to-earth as fans thought.
She added an "lol" and could be seen striking different poses in a variety of settings while keeping things light and laughing.
Kim has always had her finger on the pulse when it comes to picking the ambassadors for her brand, previously featuring the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, Usher, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, and SZA.
Charli expressed her excitement for the collaboration, saying, "SKIMs empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat," per Variety.
She added, "I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don't need to be compromised."
Is Charli XCX doing a Brat remix with Kim Kardashian?
One fan couldn't believe the collab, and even joked about a potential remix of the singer's pop hit.
"The next brat remix is Kim K???" they wrote, with another user commenting, "Imagine."
For those who are lucky enough to have forgotten, it wouldn't be Kim's first foray into the music world, as she (in)famously dropped her own single called Jam (Turn It Up) in 2011.
Other fans, meanwhile, obsessed over Charli's stunning look.
"Charli XCX is slaying it in SKIMS, looking stunning as ever," one stated.
The highly-anticipated collection is set to drop on Wednesday, August 21.
Another fan praised The Kardashians star for her work ethic, writing, "ngl nobody moves the way kim kardashian does that woman knows how to do business."
With our girl Charli XCX at the helm, this latest collection is sure to speed drive the billion-dollar company towards continued success!
