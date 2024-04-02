Kim Kardashian reveals Sabrina Carpenter as newest SKIMs model

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has tapped Sabrina Carpenter as the newest star for her SKIMs brand!

Kim Kardashian (l.) and Sabrina Carpenter have teamed up for a sexy, new SKIMs ad. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sabrinacarpenter & kimkardashian

On Monday, the 42-year-old beauty magnate revealed the 24-year-old pop star as the newest muse for Kim's Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody spring collection.

Sabrina modeled sexy, coquette lingerie pieces in a nostalgic '90s-themed bedroom for the dreamy campaign.

The various sets included a blush pink, corset bra top and a matching pair of string-tied bikini bottoms with white knee-high socks plus a barely-there turquoise lace babydoll top and briefs.

In a press release, the Nonsense singer hailed The Kardashian's brand and gushed over the newest line's "delicacy."

"Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMs! loved the femininity of the whole creative shoot," she said.

As for Kim, the KKW Beauty owner praised Sabrina, who recently opened for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, as the next generation's It Girl, adding that her "talent and playful styles brings a new energy to these collections, and the campaign is so fun!"