Selena Gomez's olive manicure brings Brat Summer into autumn!

Los Angeles, California - Fashion icon Selena Gomez has taken her own unique nail art spin on Charli XCX's " Brat Summer " aesthetic!

Brat autumn is coming, and olive us are here for it.

The Brat Summer aesthetic had us all by the throats in the wake of Charli XCX's hit album Brat, and Brat nails – whether simple or maximalist – were no exception.

After Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris inadvertently co-opted the Brat Summer meme, however, the internet as a whole grieved the nearing death of the viral trend.

Whether or not Charli XCX fans are ready to let Brat Summer go, August is winding to a close, and fall is steadily inching closer by the day.



The neons and pastels (hello, butter yellow) of warmer months are thus making way for grungier, more subdued tones – like the Single Soon artist's dirty martini olive nails courtesy of nail artist Tom Bachik.

On Wednesday, the manicurist and close friend of Sel's posted an Insta roundup of some fall nail trends to watch.

"Obsessing over Apple Cider Nails?! Here's some inspo of my favorite mani colors for fall," he wrote, giving a special shout-out to the first pic in the carousel which showcased "that custom olive color on @selenagomez."

The Only Murders in the Building star was pictured – hands-only – with ballerina-tipped nails in an earthy warm olive green shade custom-mixed by Bachik.