Kardashian-Jenners slay Old Hollywood glam at annual Christmas party

Los Angeles, California - The Kardashian-Jenners decked the halls at Kim Kardashian 's mansion for their annual Christmas Eve party !

The Kardashian-Jenners jingled all the way at their annual Christmas Eve party. hosted by Kim Kardashian (c) this year and attended by sisters Kendall Jenner (l) and Kylie Jenner (r). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner & kimkardashian & kyliejenner

On Sunday evening, the famous clan flocked to the 43-year-old's Christmas Wonderland compound for their yearly, A-list event!



Kim was the hostess with the mostest at this year's bash that gave "Old Hollywood" vibes, as she rocked a light blue floor length dress with fur and silk details.

Kylie Jenner pulled up to the festivities in a stunning fitted gold bespoke Dolce & Gabbana dress, while Kendall Jenner sported a black midi-dress with white fur detail across the shoulders and trim.

Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian plus momager Kris Jenner rounded out the fashionable event in their respective fur embellished gowns.

The crew also posted a clip lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me, although Kim was missing in action.



As for which celebs attended the Coca-Cola sponsored event, Kim's longtime friend Paris Hilton, plus her sister Nicky, were captured enjoying a sleigh ride in the SKIMs mogul's backyard that was covered in fake snow.

The guests were also treated to holiday tunes sung by R&B singers Babyface, Tank, and Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men.