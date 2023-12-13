Kim Kardashian gives another peek at Winter Wonderland mansion

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's "Kristmas" takeover continued with another look at her lavish home decorations!

Kim Kardashian has shared another glimpse at her glamorous, holiday decorations. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 43-year-old reality star spares no expense when it comes to Christmas.

On Tuesday evening, Kim dropped more footage from her Calabasas mansion decked out in extravagant holiday decor.

In the clip shared via her Instagram story, the American Horror Story star documented a long hallway with over 15 stunning snow-frosted trees of various sizes.

The video looked just like a scene out of a Hallmark movie as Christmas carols softly played in the background.

As she turned the corner, a pianist was revealed as he played on a white grand piano next to Kim's huge tree, lit with white lights and a bright star at the top.

The Kardashians star kicked off the holiday season after Thanksgiving with a peek at her grandiose outside decor in a video that featured numerous lit-up trees surrounding her driveway.

Last Tuesday, the mogul shared a look inside her decked-out bathroom also filled with sparkling trees.