Kim Kardashian accused of "stealing" North West's moment with matching Simba fit!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's latest move to support her daughter North West's Simba debut didn't get the reception from fans that she might have hoped for!

Kim Kardashian modeled a "Simba" costume which was met with ire from her Instagram followers, who accused her of stealing her daughter's spotlight! © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul let her inner lioness roar with some chic new snaps that she shared via Instagram.

KiKi rocked yellow furry designs from ERL that resembled her pre-teen's Simba costume for The Lion King: 30th Anniversary concert.

The Kardashians star modeled several different pieces for the shoot including sheer leggings, fuzzy cowboy chaps with brown leather accents, and a light yellow bodysuit.

In one shot, Kim slayed in a dramatic yellow floor-length hooded jacket, opting for clear stilettos instead of North's furry sneakers.

The fashionable shots were met with heavy disapproval from her followers, however, who accused The American Horror Story star of "stealing" North's moment.

One user wrote, "You couldn't let your daughter have a moment u had to wear it too," while another joked, "Lol just takes her kids spot light."

Yikes!