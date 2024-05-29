Kim Kardashian hits back at "nepo baby" uproar with support of North West as Simba
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian defended North West's controversial performance as Simba with more BTS shots of her daughter!
On Tuesday evening, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul flaunted her 10-year-old daughter rocking her Simba costume from The Lion King: 30th Anniversary concert.
Kim's Instagram dump featured North striking several poses while decked out in an oversized yellow hoodie, fluffy slippers, and a baggy robe.
In one shot, the pre-teen added some allure to the look by donning matching shades.
The Kardashians star didn't caption the post, but no words were needed, as it's obvious that Kim's a proud mama over her little cub.
Still, the post was flooded with backlash over North's rendition of the 1994 movie's signature track, I Just Can't Wait to Be King.
Online users slammed Kim and Kanye West's prodigy's appearance in the concert, with many accusing North of only getting the role because she's a "nepo baby."
Yet no one can deter the aspiring mogul, AKA Miss Westie, as she's already mapped her future with an album on the way!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS