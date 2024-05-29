Kim Kardashian hits back at "nepo baby" uproar with support of North West as Simba

Kim Kardashian is supporting her daughter, North West, playing Simba at The Lion King: 30th anniversary special amid backlash over her performance.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian defended North West's controversial performance as Simba with more BTS shots of her daughter!

Kim Kardashian continued showing her daughter North West (r.) support after her performance as Simba at The Lion King: 30th Anniversary concert.
Kim Kardashian continued showing her daughter North West (r.) support after her performance as Simba at The Lion King: 30th Anniversary concert.

On Tuesday evening, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul flaunted her 10-year-old daughter rocking her Simba costume from The Lion King: 30th Anniversary concert.

Kim's Instagram dump featured North striking several poses while decked out in an oversized yellow hoodie, fluffy slippers, and a baggy robe.

In one shot, the pre-teen added some allure to the look by donning matching shades.

The Kardashians star didn't caption the post, but no words were needed, as it's obvious that Kim's a proud mama over her little cub.

Still, the post was flooded with backlash over North's rendition of the 1994 movie's signature track, I Just Can't Wait to Be King.

Online users slammed Kim and Kanye West's prodigy's appearance in the concert, with many accusing North of only getting the role because she's a "nepo baby."

Yet no one can deter the aspiring mogul, AKA Miss Westie, as she's already mapped her future with an album on the way!

