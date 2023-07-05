Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner twin it up in Barbie world style

Los Angeles, California - What happens when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner link up with a few of their besties for the Fourth of July? An epic TikTok montage, that's what!

Kim Kardashian (r) and Kendall Jenner hit up the Hamptons with their besties for the 4th of July holiday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/loriharvey

Per a clip posted on TikTok by Lori Harvey, the 42-year-old SKIMs co-founder and her supermodel sister were seen twinning with their BFFs before heading out to Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party in The Hamptons.

Since the event was an all-white affair, the reality TV stars and their besties all donned chic white ensembles.

The group, which also included Hailey Bieber and LaLa Anthony, showed off their looks in the video, walking in a line toward the camera to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's track, Barbie World, with Kimmy Cakes rocking a high-neck crop top with mesh panels and a matching skin-tight skirt, teamed with a silver belly chain.

As for Kendall, the model opted for a plunging mini dress and a white bottle of her 818 Tequila.

"And we ain't playing tag," Lori teased in the caption.