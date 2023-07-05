Kanye West exes Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones show up to party wearing the same outfit

Hamptons, New York - Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones, two models that have both dated rapper Kanye West , awkwardly showed up to a party wearing the same outfit.

Kanye West exes Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones unknowingly attended the same Independence Day part wearing the same outfits. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @chaneyjonesssss, VALERIE MACON / AFP, & Screenshot / TikTok / Lori Harvey

According to PageSix, both ladies attended Michael Rubin's epic, star-studded Independence Day party on Monday, which demanded an all-white dress code.

Kim (42) rocked a white Alaïa crop top with a matching skirt, while Jones (24) wore the dress version of the same outfit.

A Reddit thread has fans arguing who wore it better while laughing at the accident, with some describing it as "tragic" and "embarrassing."



"Maybe Kanye sent all his exes the same dress," quipped one user, referencing Ye's penchant for dressing his girlfriends.

"Now I need for Bianca [Censori] to wear it at the same party as Julia Fox just so I can enjoy the messy ship drama," another user joked, referencing West's current wife and another model he briefly dated.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in 2021, and he began dating Jones sometime in 2022 before the divorce was settled.

Jones and Ye split in June 2022, and his divorce with Kim officially settled in November.

Fans have pointed out that every girlfriend West has had since, from Jones to Bianca, has somehow resembled Kim, with some hilariously describing them as "clones."